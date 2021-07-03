-
-
Curtis Thompson posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
Curtis Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Thompson finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under with Pat Perez, Roger Sloan, Russell Knox, Chris Baker, Davis Thompson, Bubba Watson, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Si Woo Kim, and Richy Werenski; Joaquin Niemann, Mark Anderson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Max Homa, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Curtis Thompson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Curtis Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.
-
-