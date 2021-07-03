Chris Kirk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kirk missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 1 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kirk's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kirk's 160 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 under for the round.