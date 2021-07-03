-
Chris Baker posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Baker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Chris Baker had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Baker's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Baker hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Baker had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 4 under for the round.
