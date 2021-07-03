-
Chesson Hadley finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 56th at 5 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 12 under; Joaquin Niemann, Davis Thompson, Hank Lebioda, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, Kevin Tway, and Tom Lewis are tied for 8th at 10 under.
Hadley got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hadley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hadley's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.
