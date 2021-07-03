-
Camilo Villegas finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2021
Highlights
Camilo Villegas sinks lengthy putt for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Camilo Villegas makes a 36-foot birdie putt at the par-3 5th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
Villegas got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Villegas's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
Villegas tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Villegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Villegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Villegas had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.
