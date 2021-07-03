-
Cameron Tringale posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Tringale finished his round tied for 17th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Roger Sloan, Chris Kirk, Max Homa, and Mark Anderson are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Bubba Watson, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 8th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Cameron Tringale had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Tringale's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
