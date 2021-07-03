-
Cameron Percy putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his round tied for 64th at 4 under; Mark Anderson is in 1st at 11 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Roger Sloan, Troy Merritt, Scott Stallings, Chris Kirk, Max Homa, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Cameron Percy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Percy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Percy's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to even for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Percy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
