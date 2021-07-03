-
Cam Davis putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Davis makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Hank Lebioda; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.
After a 331 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Cam Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cam Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.
