  • Cam Davis putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Davis makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Davis makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Davis makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.