Byeong Hun An shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Byeong Hun An hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 28th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Roger Sloan, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Mark Anderson, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, An's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, An had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
An got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, An hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left An to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, An chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved An to 3 under for the round.
