Bubba Watson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under with Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Vincent Whaley, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Watson had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Watson's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

Watson missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Watson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at 5 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Watson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 6 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 5 under for the round.