Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker 157-yard shot to 3 feet and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker hits a 157-yard approach to 3 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 64th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Roger Sloan, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Mark Anderson, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Snedeker had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
