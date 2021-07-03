-
Brandon Hagy shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy's 261-yard approach to 8 feet and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Hagy hits his 261-yard approach to 8 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day in 5th at 12 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 third, Hagy's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hagy hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
-