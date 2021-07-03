-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on No. 14 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 64th at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Roger Sloan, Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Mark Anderson, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
