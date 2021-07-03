-
Bo Hoag comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Hoag holes 18-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th hole.
Bo Hoag hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hoag finished his round tied for 36th at 7 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 12 under; Joaquin Niemann, Davis Thompson, Hank Lebioda, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Pat Perez, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Jason Kokrak, and Kevin Tway are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Bo Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bo Hoag to 1 over for the round.
Hoag had a fantastic chip-in on the 233-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 209 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hoag's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoag chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
