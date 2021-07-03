Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 36th at 7 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 14 under; Joaquin Niemann and Hank Lebioda are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hossler had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Hossler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hossler hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hossler's tee shot went 192 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.