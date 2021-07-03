-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lahiri's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Lahiri at 1 over for the round.
