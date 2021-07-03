-
Alex Noren posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Noren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free.
At the par-5 fourth, Alex Noren chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Noren had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Noren's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.
