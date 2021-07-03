-
Adam Schenk finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 46th at 6 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 13 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, Cam Davis, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Brandon Hagy, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Kokrak are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Schenk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.
