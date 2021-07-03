-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Baddeley sticks approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Baddeley lands his 125-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 26th at 8 under; Troy Merritt is in 1st at 12 under; Joaquin Niemann, Hank Lebioda, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Cam Davis, Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Kevin Tway, and Davis Thompson are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Baddeley's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Baddeley hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
Baddeley his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Baddeley chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.
