-
-
Willie Mack III shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
-
Interviews
Willie Mack on his friendship with Tim O’Neal before Rocket Mortgage
Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Willie Mack talks about his friendship with Tim O’Neal, who won THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational and how cool it is for both of them to have exemptions into this week’s tournament.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Willie Mack III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mack III finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Mack III's 163 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Mack III hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mack III to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Mack III got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Mack III to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Mack III's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-