William McGirt shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, McGirt hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, McGirt had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, McGirt's 100 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGirt had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
