Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Highlights
Will Zalatoris drains a 28-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Will Zalatoris makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Chris Kirk is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Zalatoris hit his 124 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Zalatoris had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Zalatoris suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zalatoris at 4 under for the round.
