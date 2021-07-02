In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Will Gordon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 140th at 3 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Will Zalatoris, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Gordon's 86 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gordon hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gordon had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Gordon chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

Gordon tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gordon's 110 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 5 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gordon tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 31 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.