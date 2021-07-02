-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson's solid wedge from rough leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson hits a 113-yard wedge to 13 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Pat Perez and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Simpson hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
Simpson got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Simpson's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-