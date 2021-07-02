-
Vincent Whaley shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vincent Whaley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Whaley's 132 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
Whaley got a double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Whaley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Whaley had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Whaley chipped in his third shot from 87 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Whaley's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
