-
-
Vaughn Taylor posts bogey-free 1-under 71 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Vaughn Taylor sinks 20-footer to save par at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vaughn Taylor makes a 20-foot putt to save par at the par-5 17th hole.
Vaughn Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Taylor finished his round tied for 121st at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Chris Kirk is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vaughn Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 under for the round.
-
-