Tyler McCumber shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler McCumber hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Tom Lewis, and Richy Werenski are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, McCumber's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, McCumber's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, McCumber chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 5 over for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, McCumber hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 4 over for the round.
