Tyler Duncan putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan's nice wedge to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan hits a 126-yard wedge to 6 feet, then sinks the putt for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his round tied for 6th at 7 under with Russell Knox, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 10th, Tyler Duncan's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Duncan chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Duncan's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Duncan had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.
