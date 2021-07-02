  • Troy Merritt shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a 34-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt sinks lengthy birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt makes a 34-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th hole.