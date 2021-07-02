Troy Merritt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Joaquin Niemann, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson; Pat Perez is in 5th at 8 under; and Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Merritt's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Merritt's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Merritt hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.