Tom Lewis posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 02, 2021
Highlights
Tom Lewis holes 22-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Lewis makes a 22-foot birdie putt at the par-5 4th hole.
Tom Lewis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Lewis finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Joaquin Niemann; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Tom Lewis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tom Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Lewis missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Lewis had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
