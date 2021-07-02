In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 141st at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Hoge got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 3 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hoge to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hoge's tee shot went 137 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.