Timothy O'Neal shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Features
“Believing in the unbelievable” | Get to know Tim O’Neal
After winning THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational, 48-year-old Tim O’Neal was rewarded with an exemption into the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Despite the adversity he has faced throughout his golf career, O’Neal’s incredible spirit and dedication to the game remains strong as he continues to chase full playing status on the PGA TOUR.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Timothy O'Neal hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. O'Neal finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, O'Neal's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Neal to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, O'Neal had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Neal to 2 under for the round.
O'Neal got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving O'Neal to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, O'Neal hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Neal to 2 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, O'Neal's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, O'Neal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Neal to even-par for the round.
O'Neal got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Neal to 1 over for the round.
