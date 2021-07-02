-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 94th at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Potter, Jr.'s approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Potter, Jr.'s 82 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
