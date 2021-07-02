-
Tain Lee shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tain Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lee's tee shot went 129 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 86 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
