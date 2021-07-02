In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sungjae Im hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.

Im got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

Im hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Im chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Im's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Im chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Im's 180 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.