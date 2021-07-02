-
-
Sung Kang shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Russell Knox, Pat Perez, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kang's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kang had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Kang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even for the round.
-
-