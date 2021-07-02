-
Si Woo Kim finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 250 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kim's 101 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kim's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
