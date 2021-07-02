  • Sepp Straka shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sepp Straka makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

