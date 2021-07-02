Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 107th at even par; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Chris Kirk is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Straka's his second shot went 56 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 56 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Straka had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Straka chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at even-par for the round.