Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Davis Thompson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Muñoz hit his 108 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Muñoz got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Muñoz's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Muñoz at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Muñoz had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
