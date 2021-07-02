-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastian Cappelen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Cappelen hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 3 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
