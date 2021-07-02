-
-
Sean O'Hair delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Sean O'Hair spins approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sean O'Hair lands his 93-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. O'Hair finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under with Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Sean O'Hair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sean O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, O'Hair's 85 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, O'Hair had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, O'Hair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved O'Hair to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, O'Hair's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 6 under for the round.
-
-