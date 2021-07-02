-
Seamus Power shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power's 137-yard shot to 3 feet sets up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seamus Power hits a 137-yard approach to 3 feet, setting up birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Seamus Power hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 7th at 8 under.
After a 265 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Power chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Power chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
