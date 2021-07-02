-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 47th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Chris Kirk is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Stallings hit his 122 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
