Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Piercy chips it tight to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Piercy gets up-and-down from short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Piercy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Piercy hit his 99 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
