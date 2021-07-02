-
Scott Harrington shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Harrington holes long birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Harrington sinks a 29-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
Scott Harrington hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round in 156th at 10 over; Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt, and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Chris Kirk is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harrington had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Harrington's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 5 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 6 over for the round.
