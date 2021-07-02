-
-
Scott Brown rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
-
Highlights
Scott Brown makes a hole-in-one on No. 15 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Brown makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Brown hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Brown finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Davis Thompson are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Russell Knox, and Pat Perez are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Scott Brown tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scott Brown to 1 over for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Brown's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Brown hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.
-
-