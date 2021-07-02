  • Scott Brown rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Brown makes a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown makes a hole-in-one on No. 15 at Rocket Mortgage

