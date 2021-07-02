-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Satoshi Kodaira makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Davis Thompson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Kodaira's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kodaira got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to even-par for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kodaira's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
