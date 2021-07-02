-
Strong putting brings Sam Ryder an even-par round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 141st at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Davis Thompson are tied for 1st at 9 under; Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Sam Ryder's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ryder's his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
