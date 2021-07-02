-
Ryan Brehm shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Brehm drains 13-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Brehm makes a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-5 7th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Brehm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, Brandon Hagy, Davis Thompson, Pat Perez, Russell Knox, and Richy Werenski are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 330 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Brehm chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Brehm chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Brehm hit his 90 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.
