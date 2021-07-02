-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 93rd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk, and Richy Werenski are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Russell Knox, Pat Perez, Davis Thompson, Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Cam Davis, and Brandon Hagy are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Armour's tee shot went 235 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Armour had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Armour's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Armour's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even for the round.
